Rachel and Josh go Zen

Apparently working out together is the thing to do for Hollywood’s young couples. Justin and Jessica were spotted jogging together earlier today, while StyleCaster “It Girl” Rachel McAdams and new boyfriend Josh Lucas were getting their zen on. Rachel and Josh were caught riding their bikes (how green of them) home from Golden Bridge Yoga in NoLita. Word is the newish couple is getting pretty serious and were even apartment hunting together. Ok, ok, we’ll give the Rachel/Josh pairing a shot, but it’s been really hard to get over the McGosling breakup.