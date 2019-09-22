Rachel Brosnahan Strutted the Emmys Red Carpet Covered in Sequins, and We’re Obsessed

Scroll To See More Images

After winning Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Emmys, we knew Rachel Brosnahan would show up this year ready to defend her title. As the first step of any awards show is the red carpet, we had a feeling Brosnahan would come dressed to impress once again. Last year, the actress stunned us all with a bright and colorful yellow frock, so I had a feeling that Rachel Brosnahan’s 2019 Emmy’s look would be just as incredible—if not more so.

I was very right. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress stepped out onto the red carpet in a sequined gown that has left my jaw on the floor.

I mean, can we just talk about this blue sequined Ellie Saab dress for a moment? I just wish I knew how many sequins were on this gown, because OMG. (It’s probably millions.) But, of course, I am also living for the high neck detail on this delightfully sparkly frock. Brosnahan looks like she just stepped out of the chicest costume closet on Broadway, and I’m here for it. How very Midge of her.

Plus, the actress didn’t just don an all-sequins-everything gown. She also gave us major glam vibes with huge silver and diamond earrings and blue satiny open-toed heels. Hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail and sultry, smokey eye makeup (courtesy of Cetaphil Makeup Artist Lisa Aharon), Brosnahan looked effortlessly chic. Everything about the actress’ look is truly incredible. Are you swooning? Because I’m swooning.

Brosnahan is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role of Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—an award she won for the same role last year. The third season (!!!) of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on Amazon Prime on December 6 (Can it hurry up, please?), and rest assured we’ll be cheering Brosnahan on all night long.