Rachel Bilson’s New Man? Carine Roitfeld And Bryanboy Play Twins

Rachel Bilson. Photo: Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images



SITES WE LOVE

Spotted at The Lion in NYC: Chace Crawford and Rachel Bilson. Could the teen TV stars present and past, respectively, be an item? (Just Jared)

This is just like when Kelly Taylor and Brenda Walsh wore the same prom dress. Bryanboy dressed like French Vogue Editor-in-chief, Carine Roitfeld, in Givenchy’s leopard print blazer. (Styleite)

Count us in! Missoni has just launched on Rent The Runway and RTR is celebrating with Rachel Zoe! Starting today through October 1, you can enter to win a slew of amazing things, including the gorgeous Missoni dress worn by Rachel Zoe to the L.A. Missoni store opening along with an $1000 Rent the Runway gift card. (RentTheRunway.com)

Smiles like a saint but curses like a sailor. Alexa Chung has quite the potty mouth. She cited her favorite labels as Isabel Marant,Marc Jacobs andChanel and added: “But, what dick hates Chanel?” Ok, ok…agreed, who has the nerve to hate Chanel? (NYMag)

For a change, Kanye West has not been dissin’ people in their spotlight. Hes a really cool guy, said West, of Phillip Lim who he’s collaborating with for the costumes on Runaway, a music video that hes turning into a 40-minute film. And what of those nearly blinding gold and diamond dental implants hes been sporting all week? People seem to like it, said Ye. Really? (WWD)

NYFW has been thrown a curve this year, with its plus size only fashion show, hosted by OneStopPlus.com. Sadly, their goodie bags still contained zero calorie snacks. (Wall Street Journal)

TWITTER

RT @themoment A minimalist way to keep long strands back at Jeremy Laing#nyfw BSChttp://twitpic.com/2oz43v



This look has no words to describe. Well, maybe one (or three): hot hot hot!