At first, I was like, whoa this new two-minute video is so Black Swan. But then it wasn’t, as the whole premise is about a ballerina preferring to eat a Magnum Ice Cream bar rather than make out with Baptiste her assumed boy toy. Way to buck the whole ballerinas don’t eat stereotype!

Rachel looks pretty in the third and last Karl Lagerfeld directed film. Warning, though, it gets a little awkward.

[Just Jared]