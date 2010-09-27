Rachel Bilson VS Taylor Swift Style Standoff: Milan Edition

Rachel Bilson and Taylor Swift. Photos: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images

Roberto Cavalli is often synonymous with overtly sexy wares for the particularly fancy gypsy. The Italiano loves himself a print, especially if a large cat of some kind is involved. More to the point, it’s easy to put Cavalli in a neat, boho-meets-coast-of-Italy sized box. Rachel Bilson and Taylor Swift, who sat front row at the brand’s SS11 show in Milan yesterday, prove there’s more to the man than leopard alone. But only one could have worn Cavalli better. Read on for the results.

Bilson stayed in her safe realm of blazer + dress + booties = ready for a party. The Cali girl kept it dark with hints of red in a multi-patterned frock with a cool waist-cinching effect around the middle. The bag and shoes were the stars of her fashion show in my humble opinion. Although I think the recently single girl looks adorable, it’s not her style best.

Taylor on the other hand has gotten a rep for flirty sweet looks that take girly to whole new pink places. I’m loving this bohemian-meets-pirate look on the country chick. With a layered leather mini, romantic semi-sheer blouse and boots that I think I might need to continue walking, the amazingly tall singer-songwriter looks cool without losing her identity.

My win surprisingly enough is Tay Tay doing Italy the right way. Whatcha think?