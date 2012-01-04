Rachel Bilson Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of ShoeMint

Rachel Bilson, one of Hollywood’s most fashionable babes,has decided to use her style for good and, just like us,bring it to the people. Bilson has teamed up with Steve Madden and celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez to createShoeMint.

Bilson sat down with PEOPLE and told them”Understanding the footwear design nuances that make a shoe feel both authentic to my personal style, and are versatile enough to work with all women’s styles, has been a terrific learning experience.”

It’s great to see a celebrity collaborating and actually getting involved in the whole process. A video was released taking us behind the scenes — from designing the shoe to putting it all together. To top it all off we get to watch Bilson strutting in a gorgeous pair of wedges.

The shoes retail for $80 but we’ll let you in on a little secret. If you enter promo code “StyleWatchDeal” you’ll receive 20% off!