Rachel Bilson Style: Her 40 Best Looks Ever

Rachel Bilson and style go hand in hand. The “Hart of Dixie” actress has long been considered a member of the fashion elite and for good reason: She’s a Chanel ambassador, the celebrity face behind ShoeMint, and the style director for Sunglass Hut. The petite starlet also manages to always look modern and stylish, whether she’s in a pair of boyfriend jeans and a blazer, a high-style red-carpet gown, or—most recently—cute outfit that showcase her growing pregnancy.
Here, we’ve gathered her all-time style moments, so click through and let us know below which looks you like best!
VITALS:
- Age: 32
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California
- Notable Credits: “The OC,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Jumper,” ShoeMint spokesperson, Chanel ambassador
- Signature Style: Eclectic, as Bilson’s often spotted in everything from girly dresses and bold prints, to colorful trousers and straight-from-the-runway looks
Rachel Bilson attends a dinner for designer Vanessa Bruno at Chateau Marmont in a bright orange mini.
Photographed here with designer Karl Lagerfeld, Bilson wears a Chanel embroidered cocktail dress at the debut of their original film series inspired by Magnum Ice Cream.
Bilson in cool coral trousers at the TCA Party in Beverly Hills.
In a chic maxi skirt and blazer at Sunglass Hut's Fashion's Night Out event.
Shorts + a blazer = totally chic at the Chanel Collection Croisiere Show 2011-12 in France.
Rachel attends The CW Network's New York 2012 Upfront in a girly outfit.
Sporting an all black ensemble with a colorful hat at the Chanel Resort dinner in France.
In a feathered Chanel dress at The Art Of Elysium's Fifth Annual Heaven Gala.
Rachel opts for a tailored look at a 2012 Summer TCA Party.
Bilson attends The Artist's Museum Happening MOCA Los Angeles Gala in a retro-inspired look.
The actress looks chic and sophisticated at the Burberry Prorsum Show during London Fashion Week.
Opting for girly ruffles at a premiere party in L.A.
Rachel stands out at the Art Of Elysium Gala 2011 in a brightly-hued gown.
Wearing a gray mini at the premiere of "Waiting for Forever" in L.A.
Bilson combines a feminine dress with a tough leather jacket at the Chanel RTW Spring/Summer 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Rachel wears a feminine cocktail dress at the launch of Target's x William Rast's Limited Edition Collection shopping event in Los Angeles.
In a sophisticated Dior ensemble at the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week.
The actress pairs leather shorts with a frilly blouse at an NYC event.
Rachel opt for some color while celebrating spring styles at Sunglass Hut in California.
At Roberto Cavalli's fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in a strong-shouldered blazer and minidress
Bilson in a printed peplum cocktail dress at an InStyle dinner.
In a cheeky jumpsuit at the 'Art of Elysium Paradis Dinner and Party' in France.
Rachel rocks an animal printed look at the Blue Valentine After Party in France.
Shining in a vibrant blue cocktail dress, Rachel attends the opening of NYC's Fifth Avenue Sunglass Hut flagship.
Bilson chooses a bold and daring look for the Gen Art Film Festival screening of 'Waiting for Forever' in New York.
Rachel looks sweet in a cute printed dress and simple pumps at the premiere of "Fun Size" in L.A.
Arrives at the Chanel And Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner in Los Angeles sporting a cocktail dress and a motorcycle jacket.
The actress looks chic in a simple white dress at the CW Network's 2011 Upfront in NYC.
Posing with Diane von Furstenberg backstage at the designer's Spring 2011 fashion show, and wearing a bold DVF dress.
In an embellished princess dress at the DIC/InStyle's 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview in Beverly Hills.
Bilson attends the CW Network's New York 2014 Upfronts in a spearkly Mary Katrantzou dress.
A pregnant Bilson keeps it casual and cool while shopping (for baby stuff!) in Los Angeles.
