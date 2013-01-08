Rachel Bilson Style: Her 40 Best Looks Ever

Rachel Bilson and style go hand in hand. The “Hart of Dixie” actress has long been considered a member of the fashion elite and for good reason: She’s a Chanel ambassador, the celebrity face behind ShoeMint, and the style director for Sunglass Hut. The petite starlet also manages to always look modern and stylish, whether she’s in a pair of boyfriend jeans and a blazer, a high-style red-carpet gown, or—most recently—cute outfit that showcase her growing pregnancy.

Here, we’ve gathered her all-time style moments, so click through and let us know below which looks you like best!

VITALS:

Age: 32

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

Notable Credits: “The OC,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Jumper,” ShoeMint spokesperson, Chanel ambassador

Signature Style: Eclectic, as Bilson’s often spotted in everything from girly dresses and bold prints, to colorful trousers and straight-from-the-runway looks