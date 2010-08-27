Rachel Bilson: Style Icon 2010

Rachel Bilson Photos: Jean Baptiste Lacroix, WireImage | Joe Kohen,WireImage | KBX. Film Magic | Francois Durand,Getty Images

Summer Roberts will always have a very special place in my heart. She was a petite LA girl who fell in love with a geek, had a cracked out best friend and still managed to look cute and rate a near perfect SAT score. Rachel Bilson may not have had a role as famous since, but this 28-year old has maintained her place firmly on the radar for one reason girls are utterly fascinated with her fashion perspective.

Not one to bother with shock value, Bilson embodies style: 2010. Translation: mix vintage with new, designer with high street, layer and never fear a Wayfarer. Bite off her look with draped dresses, jackets, boots and killer heels that call this newly anointed style icon to mind.

1. Cooperative buckle tote, $58, by Urban Outfitters

2. Jeffrey Campbell brown leather boots, $249.95, at Sole Struck

3. Alexander Wang green Grecian dress, $595, at Net-a-Porter

4. Burberry short shearling jacket, $2,195, at Net-a-Porter

5. Asos Tortoise glasses, $16.85, at Asos

6. Topshop sheer leopard top, $55, at Topshop

7. Shine in red shimmer, $22, at Barneys New York

8. Miu Miu tan patent leather heels, $506.45, at My Theresa

9. Delia’s tweed blazer, $59.50, at Delia’s