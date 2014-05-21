Rachel Bilson is Pregnant With Her First Child: Report

Congratulations to Rachel Bilson! The stylish “Hart of Dixie” star, 32, is expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Hayden Christensen, sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“They’ve both talked about this for awhile and are so excited,” an insider said. Everyone is beyond thrilled for them.”

Bilson—who shot to fame after starring on “The OC” —met “Star Wars” actor Christensen, 33, on the set of “Jumper” in 2007.

The couple got engaged in December 2008 and then called it off in August 2010, only to reconcile three months later.

Bilson, apart from being an actress, is also something of a low-key style star. Not only does she dress incredibly well, but she teamed up with celeb stylist Nicole Chavez in 2011 to co-design for ShoeMint, the monthly membership shoe program, and she pals around with Karl Lagerfeld,who cast her in his series of “original short films inspired by Magnum Ice Cream,” which were basically glossy commercials for yummy-looking ice cream bars.

We’re happy for Rachel, and wish her all the best!