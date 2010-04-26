Rachel Bilson Named First Sunglass Hut Ambassador

Rachel Bilson (getting some style inspiration?) at Mercedes-Benz Spring 2010 fashion week. Photo: INFEvents.com

Aside from wearing the latest designers Preen, Phillip Lim, etc. what exactly has Rachel Bilson been up to? Sure, she’s popped up in a couple (somewhat forgettable) flicks, but the petite L.A. native is finding some longevity in fashion. After a guest design stint with DKNY, Bilson has moved on to sunnier matters.

According to WWD, the O.C. starlet has been tapped as the first ever Sunglass Hut ambassador. Along with adding a bit of star wattage to Sunglass Hut events nationwide, Bilson is taking an editor’s turn by blogging for the retail chain via the company’s website and hosting Q&A video podcasts with fashion insiders. First on the docket? An interview with Tory Burch.

I was very flattered when Sunglass Hut approached me to do this, Bilson told the fashion news site via email. I cant say what makes me a good style adviser for them, but I am a huge sunglasses addict. I dont leave the house without [a pair].

Any nerves when it comes to talking to Q&As?

I love talking about fashion, so I cant wait to talk to professionals who share the same passion, Bilson added. Plus the actress wouldn’t mind picking Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld’s brain. She told WWD, Hes an icon and he wears sunglasses at all times.

The starlet sans shades. Photo: INFEvents.com

