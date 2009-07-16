Rachel Bilson and Kristen Bell Celebrate with Phillip Lim

The 3.1 Phillip Lim store in West Hollywood celebrated its one-year anniversary last night. Starlets such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall‘s Kristen Bell, newly minted fashion editor Rachel Bilson, and Molly Sims attended the party in support of Phillip Lim, all wearing looks from the designer of course. Rachel wore slouchy shorts and a matching blazer, both in a metallic blush hue, and Kristen wore a combination dress composed of draped ivory and black silk on the bodice with a black and gold metallic flouncy skirt.

Don’t get me wrong, the former OC star almost always looks adorable (she’s the total inverse of Mischa Barton), but the style of these shorts isn’t flattering on anyone. She manages to make them look the best they can possibly look, but it’s one of those things that women understand and men will just never get (the same goes for boyfriend jeans and harem pants). Ah, fashion.

Has anyone been reading Rachel’s new column in InStyle?