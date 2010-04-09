Rachel Bilson is Pretty in Preen at the ‘Waiting for Forever’ Premiere

Image: INF.com

Rachel Bilson kept things light at the premiere of Waiting For Forever last night her decidedly heavy new film which deals in themes of death, love, and failure. With loose, beachy waves and natural makeup, the former The OC actress sets the tone for a pretty Spring look. Donning Preen’s Petal Dress from Fall ’10, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a subtly sexy stomach cutout, the style star proves that she remains, as always, ahead of the fashion curve. Nude Brian Atwood Maniac pumps, a white clutch, and her signature taupe nail polish prove that a statement need not be bold. Let us know what you think of Rachel’s pretty and pale look in the comments.

