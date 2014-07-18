New Report Claims Rachel Bilson is Having a Girl

Should Rachel Bilson start getting ready to share her famous wardrobe? Maybe, according to a new report in People, which claims she’s having a girl.

A source told the magazine’s website that The “Hart of Dixie” actress, 32, and her longtime boyfriend Hayden Christensen will welcome a daughter, although Bilson’s rep denies the report, telling us: “No one from People magazine called or emailed me prior to running this fabricated story by an anonymous source(s) for a confirmation or a comment. Honestly, when did something like the sex of an unborn child become fodder for the masses — I simply don’t understand what has happened with manners, common decency, privacy, etiquette, and simply minding your own business.”

It was reported in May that the two were expecting (although they never officially made an announcement, the below photo clearly proves it—note the belly and the baby boutique shopping bag) so that puts the tot’s arrival somewhere around November.

While she hasn’t publicly spoken about the pregnancy, Bilson has referenced having kids before. “I’ve always looked young because I’m so short, and especially if I’m dressed down. When I have a baby, everybody’s going to be like, “Awww, poor teen mom. Poor girl,” she told Health magazine.