The OC actress and new fashion editor tried to blend in with the crowd yesterday as she went grocery shopping at Whole Foods in New York City yesterday. I don’t know about you, but I can’t remember the last time I disguised myself in a hat, scarf, and sunglasses when I went out. If anything, she stands out more. That being said, she is so cute though.

Has anyone checked out her first column that appeared in the May issue of In Style?