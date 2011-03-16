Rachel Bilson Gets Karl Lagerfeld-ed

What do Karl Lagerfeld and a box of Magnums have in common? They’re coming to the US! Magnum ice cream, that is (sorry, it was too easy). The Kaiser was on set in France with Rachel Bilson yesterday directing the latest ads for the dessert company, which just made its 2011 debut in the states.

Though she started the morning clad in all black, Bilson emerged from hair and makeup donning a white robe, ballet flats and a tiara. Not entirely sure which direction this campaign is going to take, but if it’s anything like the brand’s previous sultry ads former brand reps include Eva Longoria, Lost‘s Josh Holloway and Benicio del Toro you can bet that robe’s coming off. Personally, I’m more so excited to see what Karl can do with an actress and a prom crown. Just saying.

You can plan to see a bit more of Bilson in the near future. Though the 29-year-old actress was on a bit of a TV hiatus (barring a couple stints on How I Met Your Mother and Chuck), she’s most recently been cast to star in Josh Schwartz’s CW-bound doctor show Hart of Dixie.

Photo: Marc Piasecki, WireImage