Rachel Bilson Loves a Good Tracksuit & Muses on the Worst 2000s Trends

Rachel Bilson is sure that Amazon’s Alexa could have really helped out some of her most memorable TV characters with some basic life skills.

“For some reason, both [Summer Roberts of The O.C. and Zoe Hart of Hart of Dixie] were not too savvy in the kitchen area,” she tells STYLECASTER with a laugh. Bilson thinks they’d probably be asking her questions like “Alexa, how do I boil water?”

As for 20-something Rachel’s most burning question? “Alexa, how do I not layer so many pieces of clothing,” she tells us, calling back to memory some of our best 2000s outfits. “In the early 2000s, fashion was a little bit questionable.”

But the one item she would bring back no questions asked? The matching velour tracksuit made popular by Juicy Couture. “Oh, I’m so down,” she affirms. “Any matching tracksuit. And I do [wear that now]. That’s not far-fetched.”

Bilson will definitely be wearing plenty of tracksuits and comfy clothing, in general, this holiday season, as, like the rest of us, she’s done most of her gift shopping from home. “The Echo Dot Kids Edition was the first thing on our list from the Amazon Gift Guide,” she says. “It’s going to engage her and be her friend,” she said of her 6-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

“I’m actually really excited to give my mom and my stepdad the Fire TV Stick because they just can’t deal with television,” she says. Something all millennials with boomer parents can relate to. “They can this be like, ‘Alexa, what are the most popular TV shows right now?’ They like to be up on everything.” Maybe Alexa can play a little The O.C. marathon for them too if the mood strikes.

“That’s going to make my life a lot easier as well,” she realizes. “All these Alexa things are just making my life easier.” No more late-night FaceTimes with mom helping her order dinner! Alexa’s got your back.

“That is my goal this Christmas is anyone who asks me for things, they can now just ask Alexa,” said Bilson with a laugh. Honestly, not a bad plan. Summer Roberts would be proud.

