Rachel Bilson Looked Chic as Hell as a Bridesmaid at her Brother’s Wedding

Rachel Bilson’s kept a (relatively) low profile since “Hart of Dixie” wrapped—she’s busy running around after her 19-month-old daughter, Briar Rose Christensen, and soaking up domestic life with beau Hayden Christensen, we assume. However, over the weekend, her brother John got married, and while following through with her bridesmaid duties, Bilson proved she’s every bit the fashion girl she used to be.

The wedding day started off with a makeup selfie—gold smoky eye, pink lipstick, and a messy bun. The snap also teased her bridesmaid dress; a one-shoulder blush-colored gown and drop earrings. “Countdown #brotherswedding always a bridesmaid …..😉,” Bilson said, probably referring to her two-year engagement with Christensen that was called off in August 2010 before the couple got back together.

Before the wedding, Bilson also posted a picture of herself in blue Self Portrait, probably attending the rehearsal dinner with her family. “When you get photobombed by your dad #brothersweddingweek dress @mrselfportrait,” the 34-year-old actress captioned the pic.

Later in the night, the “Hart of Dixie” actress posted a photo of herself partying at the reception in yet another outfit—though things are getting late and (very) blurry by this stage, so we can’t make out much of the detail. “Party on Wayne,” she wrote in reference to “Wayne’s World.”