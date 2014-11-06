Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Welcome Baby Girl!

One of the cutest celebrity couples, Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen, have just welcomed into the world a baby girl, US Weekly is reporting, and the baby name is just as cute as you’d expect.

Bilson and Christensen named their daughter Briar Rose, a nod to Sleeping Beauty (in the classic tale, Briar Rose is one of the three fairies who protects Princess Aurora from Maleficent’s curse).

Bilson and Christensen have been a couple since they met on the set of “Jumper” in 2008, and this is their first child together. We can’t wait to see photos of Briar Rose, and congrats to the couple!