Rachel Bilson, Actress Turned Fashion Expert?

After launching her own line of DKNY Jeans, OC star Rachel Bilson is trying her hand at editing, according to WWD. Beginning with the May issue of the monthly fashion mag, Bilson will answer readers’ most pressing questions about current trends, as well as share some of her favorite items for spring, which include Lela Rose for Payless flats, Lanvin sandals and Matta scarves with pompom edges —; “a cool alternative to fringe.”

For managing editor of In Style, Ariel Foxman, choosing Rachel Bilson for this new column was a no brainer. When readers are asked which actress’s style they most prefer, Bilson always comes up first. “They love her particular take on eclectic chic. So I thought wouldn’t it be fun to connect with Rachel with our audience, give her a place in the magazine to talk directly to women about her styling quirks and fashion obsessions,” Foxman told WWD.

Rachel Bilson, often photograped in super cute ensembles out and about with boyfriend Hayden Christensen, says she doesn’t plan on leaving her day job just yet, even though she is really flattered that readers want to know so much about her style. The same can definitely not be said about Bilson’s former co-star, the sartorially challenged Mischa Barton.