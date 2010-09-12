Rachel Antonoff’s S/S 2011 Collection Is A Party – A Slumber Party!

Rachel Antonoff definitely takes the prize for best atmosphere at her spring/summer 2011 collection presentation that took place yesterday at a townhouse in the West Village. With models set up in various scenarios throughout the property from blowing bubbles in the bathroom and cooking s’mores in the kitchen to playing Ouija board on the bed upstairs, Antonoff’s collection brought back the best kind of nostalgia of sleepovers from our childhoods.

The clothes, too, were equally as playful as the setting, and collaborations with Bass on the shoes and Meghan Farrell on the jewelry were quirky accents to the schoolgirl looks. The always adorable Julia Frakes, who styled the collection, mentioned that Alexa Chung wore a piece from Antonoff’s line last week, which is sure to get the designer an onslaught of attention. I, personally, was partial to the “Ruby Jean” dress modeled by a girl playing in a teepee in the backyard. It was beautiful, bright and hitting all the right notes to get us in the mood for spring again. Click through the slide show for more looks from the collection!

Photos courtesy of Rachel Antonoff