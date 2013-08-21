Designer Rachel Antonoff Dishes on Her Summer Style Must-Haves

Sadly but surely, summer is coming to a close but we do have a few weekends left to soak up the season. That said, we’re excited to continue our weekly “Own the Weekends” in which we catch up with fashion and beauty insiders to find out what summer weekends mean to them.

Next up: Fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, best known for her super-hip, easy-to-wear collections (and for being best pals with Lena Dunham, who happens to be dating Antonoff’s brother Jack, the guitarist for the band Fun—got all that?!

Below, Antonoff dishes on her summer style must-haves, her packing habits, the thing she loves best about summer weekends. Read on!

StyleCaster: How would you describe your signature summer weekend look, both fashion-wise and beauty-wise?

Rachel Antonoff: My signature summer weekend look is an easy dress I can throw on and slip on flats. I tend to have a uniform, once I find a dress thats both cute and comfortable, I will wear it to death.

What are three beauty products you’ll never leave home without?

Blistex Lip Medex (literally never out of arms reach), Oil of Olay moisturizer, and face wipes.

What’s the last summery thing you bought?

My printed button down-dress I got at Target!

Be honest: What type of packer are you?

I’m meticulous to a point that’s embarrassing. Overpacking goes without saying—I may want to wear that ballgown I’ve literally never worn once. I actually keep a box of Bounce fabric softener in my suitcase—it makes everything smell great!

Beauty or fashion-wise: What’s one move girls should ditch from our typical weekday routines during summer weekends and why?

I’d say full face of makeup. All of that foundation in the heat? Not a good idea.

What’s your absolute favorite thing about summer weekends?

Summer thunderstorms!