Watch Out For Rachael on Matt’s ‘Bachelor’ Season—She’s Going to Be a Fan Favorite

With Matt James’ Bachelor season in full swing, fans are curious to know The Bachelor 2021 spoilers about Rachael Kirkconnell and how far she makes it on the current season.

Rachael is one of 32 contestants who met Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, on the Monday, January 4, premiere of The Bachelor season 25. Matt, who is the best friend and roommate of Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020. Unlike the previous Bachelors, Matt is the first Bachelor since Brad Womack in 2011 to not be a former Bachelorette contestant. (Though he was cast for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette in 2020, he never made it on the show, as he was chosen as the Bachelor soon after.)

Matt is also the first Black Bachelor in the franchise’s 15-year-plus history. Overall, he’s the third Black lead after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. “It’s an honor,” Matt told Good Morning America in June 2020 after he was cast. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

So what’s what we know about Matt. But what about Rachael? Read on for The Bachelor 2021 spoilers we know about Rachael Kirkconnell. (Obvi, spoilers ahead.)

Who is Rachael?

Rachael is a 24-year-old from Cumming, Georgia. According to her Bachelor bio, Rachael considers herself a “southern sweetheart” and a “hopeless romantic to her core.” “With beautiful eyes and personality to match, Rachael is a southern sweetheart with a close-knit family,” reads her Bachelor bio. “Though Rachael says she is a hopeless romantic to her core, she has never been in love and believes that Matt may just be the guy to change that. Rachael is hoping that her love story will be something huge and life altering.”

Her bio continues, “She wants to look back on her life when she’s old and feel like she has made the absolute most out of every single day. Nothing makes her happier than a good movie, good wine and charcuterie boards. Rachael needs a man who will make every day with her something to tell their future children about and says, “At the end of the day, love is what makes your life more special than others. Life can be hard and really difficult and dark at times, but if you have someone by your side that loves you more than they love themselves, that makes it all worth it in the end.”

For her fun facts, Rachael lists the following:

– Rachael’s favorite way to pass the time is by doodling.

– Rachael hates slow drivers!

– Rachael is very neat with organization and cleanliness, and messy with plans and schedule.

What is Rachael’s job?

According to her Bachelor bio, Rachael works as a graphic designer. She graduated from Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, Georgia, in 2019, according to her Instagram.

Does Rachael win The Bachelor?

(Spoilers ahead.) So does Rachael win Matt’s season of The Bachelor? Well, if you must know, it looks like she does. According to Reality Steve, Rachael is Matt’s winner. A promo for the current season of The Bachelor also shows Matt proposing to his winner, so there’s a high chance that Rachael and Matt are also engaged. Matt’s final four who have Hometown Dates are Bri, Serena P., Michelle and Rachael. His final four are eliminated in that order, which leaves Rachael as Matt’s winner. For more detailed spoilers about Matt’s winner, click here.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

