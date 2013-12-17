New Study Reveals Online Shoppers Are Prejudiced Against Models With Dark Skin or Tattoos

A new study released by the Economic Journal of the Royal Economic Society reveals that, when it comes to shopping online, consumers are rather prejudiced. The research found that when faced with dark-skinned models and tattooed models wearing products being hawked, shoppers were much less likely to buy than when light-skinned, tattoo-less models wore the same goods.

The study was a year-long project, for which researchers placed 1,200 ads for iPods in classified sections online across America, in populations ranging from small towns to major metropolises. The product was always the same–an 8-gig, silver metallic version of the nano iPod–held by a man’s hand that was black, white, or white with a wrist tattoo.

The experiment found that black models performed worse than white sellers in a number of ways: they received 13% fewer responses, 18% fewer offers to buy, and offers that were 11 to 12% lower than offers received by white models. The results were similar in the ads depicting a white, tattooed model. Researchers also found that when shoppers did purchase products modeled by someone with darker skin, they displayed behavior that suggested they “trusted the seller less.”

What it means: online shoppers, whether they know it or not, are racially biased to buy things modeled by light-skinned, tattoo-free people. This is especially interesting news in light of Balmain’s recent appointment of Rihanna as the new face of their advertising campaigns, since she is both black and covered in tattoos.

Will they sell fewer items because of their choice? We certainly like to think not, but the data suggests otherwise.