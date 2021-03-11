Who Is Raccoon on ‘The Masked Singer’? You May Recognize Him From These Action Movies

If you’ve been following this season, you may want to know who Raccoon is on The Masked Singer season 5, especially after he stumped the judges and viewers and sent home fan-favorite contestant, Snail (a.k.a. Kermit the Frog), on the first episode.

For those who are first-time watchers of The Masked Singer, here’s a short explainer on the show: The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean show, King of Masked Singer, which sees celebrities perform in head-to-toe costumes as judges and live studio audience members try to guess their identities. One by one, the celebrities are eliminated and reveal their identities to the judges and viewers at home until there is one masked singer left standing. That contestant is declared the winner. In the past, The Masked Singer‘s winners have included T-Pain (a.k.a. Monster), Wayne Brady (a.k.a. Fox), Kandi Burruss (a.k.a. Night Angel) and LeAnn Rimes (a.k.a. Sun).

And before you think The Masked Singer is only for D-list stars, here are the stats for season 5: This season’s contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl performances, six Olympic Gold Medals and two World Records.

There are also some changes to this season. The first is the introduction of wildcard contestants, who have the chance to unseat another contestant and join the race for the coveted Golden Mask trophy. There are 10 non-wildcard contestants who are split into two groups of five: Group A and Group B. Another change is that Nick Cannon—who hosted The Masked Singer full time from seasons 1 through 4—will be replaced by Niecy Nash for the first few episodes.

So that’s what we know about The Masked Singer season 5. But who is Raccoon on The Masked Singer? Well, read on for the most believable theories ahead.

Who is Raccoon on The Masked Singer?

Description:

We went through hell. He was like Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame and locked away and considered a monster.

Clues:

“Raccoon is known for being sharp”

Jail

Pocket knife

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Magnifying glass

Eagle with a snake

44 notches

Near death

Donut

Danny Trejo

The current guess is that Raccoon is actor Danny Trejo. Not only is Raccoon’s outfit similar to Trejo’s costumes in movies like 2010’s Machete, but there are a lot of similarities between Raccoon’s story and Trejo’s life as well. In the first package, viewers see Raccoon alone in jail marking the walls with 44 notches, which could be a clue to Trejo’s birth year: 1944. Before his career as an actor, Trejo was also in and out of jail in California for offenses such as robbery, drugs and theft. He also told Entertainment Weekly in 2021 that, while he was in prison, Trejo was “facing a possible death penalty charge,” which Raccoon also hints to in his package. The package also showed a donut, which could be a nod to Trejo’s chain of donut restaurants in Los Angeles: Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts. Another clue was the stained glass window with an eagle and a snake, which could be a reference to Trejo’s heritage and the Mexican flag, which also features an eagle and a snake.

