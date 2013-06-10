Want: A Bright Yellow Leather Bag Inspired By A Traditional Fishing Creel

What: A miniature satchel in a variety of 13 vivid colors and the silhouette of a traditional fishing creel—the little bag fisherman carry with them to house bait and other supplies.

Why: While we doubt you’ll be toting any fishing supplies, this city-friendly version is great for a day of shopping or a night out. “The colors make this bag, crafted by our design team in Hong Kong, very playful, and the double zippers allows you to have easy access to everything you need without opening the entire bag,” Rabeanco community manager Yvonne Kai told us.

How: “I would take this to a concert or summer festival because it is big enough for sunnies, a bottle of water, and your camera!” Yvonne says. Try dressing up a casual LBD with the bag and a multi-colored statement necklace, or wear it with a pair of skinnies and a screen tee for a bit of fun.

Flavia Leather Bag, $178; at Rabeanco