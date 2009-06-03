R. Kelly Releases Tip the Waiter

NY Mag reports that R. Kelly is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album and to tide us over until its official release, R. Kelly is graciously giving us, “The Demo Tape.” Always a wordsmith, R. Kelly’s first demo, “Tip the Waiter” is unfortunately not a continuation of the saga, “Trapped in the Closet” which is fundamentally our generation’s Odyssey.

The story of, “Tip the Waiter” follows R. Kelly as he falls in love with a stripper and waits for her to finish her shift so they can do it. Really, it’s a love as old as time…