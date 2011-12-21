StyleCaster
R. Kelly Has Written 32 New ‘Trapped In The Closet’ Chapters

Spencer Cain
by

R. Kelly is known for quite a few questionable things in his day, but his most memorable is “Trapped in the Closet,” the legendary hip-hopera. Released from 2005 to 2007, the song set featured 22 chapters, and seriously left us wanting more. Luckily, my dream is finally going to become a reality.

Yesterday, Kelly was leaving a gym in L.A. when the folks at TMZ caught up with the singer, who admitted that he has 32 chapters written. Yes, 32! I can’t even handle it. Unfortunately, though, it costs a pretty penny to put these out, so Kelly is looking for investors.

I know a ton of your relatives, friends, or whoever are probably venture capitalists or something, so my suggestion is that they stop trying to make a difference in the world and start trying to invest in something worthwhile! Let’s make this a reality, people. In the meantime, check out Kelly discussing the project below.

