Object Of Desire

R.J. Graziano filagree earings, $95, at intermixonline.com

Reason #1

This summer is about letting go of the heavy gold chains you’ve been wearing across your neck all winter. With your neck free, your ears will be dying for a little action. Give them what they want with these filagree vintage inspired earrings.

Reason #2

Hampton season just around the corner and these earrings are the perfect accessory to pair with a maxi dress. 5 o’clock coffee at Sant Ambreous just got a little more stylish!

Reason #3

Dangling earrings are rough on earlobes but these babies are clip on, and under $100.00. So get ’em while they’re hot.