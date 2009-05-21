Object Of Desire
R.J. Graziano filagree earings, $95, at intermixonline.com
Reason #1
This summer is about letting go of the heavy gold chains you’ve been wearing across your neck all winter. With your neck free, your ears will be dying for a little action. Give them what they want with these filagree vintage inspired earrings.
Reason #2
Hampton season just around the corner and these earrings are the perfect accessory to pair with a maxi dress. 5 o’clock coffee at Sant Ambreous just got a little more stylish!
Reason #3
Dangling earrings are rough on earlobes but these babies are clip on, and under $100.00. So get ’em while they’re hot.