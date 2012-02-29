R.I.P. Davy Jones, Star Of The Monkees

Oh no! This is the worst news I could have heard on such a rainy and crappy day. Davy Jones, the beloved Brit who brought hits like “Daydream Believer” to the masses with his group the Monkees, has passed away at age 66 from a heart attack.

Just the other day we were chatting about our favorite boy bands in the StyleCaster offices and everyone unanimously praised the Monkees. We all admitted to having a little bit of a crush on Davy. After all, how could you not?

This news is tragic. He is survived by his wife and four daughters. Rest in peace, Davy, and we will always be believers ’cause of you. Watch below for the best moment of all time: when Marcia Brady met Davy.