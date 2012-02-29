R.I.P. Davy Jones: Our Favorite Looks Of The Iconic Singer

Today may not be the day to come on and get happy. While mourning the death of Davy Jones, member of one of the first infamous boy bands, the Monkees, we reflected on some of our favorite moments of the singer.

Of course, he was well known for his on-screen romance with our favorite Brady sister, but he actually brought a lot more to the table than a fictional love affair. Leading the way for some other pop acts (even the Doors toured with them early in their success), but even up to some of our own childhood crushes like the Backstreet Boys, their pronounced style and teddy bear sex appeal had girls passing out in the aisles of many a concert.

Keeping that in mind, we decided to breeze through some of our favorite looks of the singer. RIP Davy, may you continue to serenade ladies even on up in Heaven.