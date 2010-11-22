Qwiki Launch Party: Relive The Night In Pictures!

Friday night marked the official New York launch of Qwiki, and in true StyleCaster form we decided to kick things off with a “little” party. And by little, we mean over 400 of our nearest and dearest! The night’s festivities were held at the new LES hotspot Backstage, and the drinks were flowing all night thanks to the help of our lovely friends at VeeV. My personal favorite cocktail of the evening Eau De VeeV was a mix of VeeV, club soda and lime.

Neil Jackson and iPad DJ Rana Sobhany brought the house down, spinning jams that had party-goers dancing until the early hours of the morning. If you weren’t lucky enough to partake in the fun, worry not! You can experience the night vicariously through pictures. Just click through the slide show above to take a look at some of the highlights! And if you haven’t already, click here to visit Qwiki.

All Photos: Patrick McMullan