StyleCaster
Share

Qwiki Launch Party: Relive The Night In Pictures!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Qwiki Launch Party: Relive The Night In Pictures!

Andrea
by
Qwiki Launch Party: Relive The Night In Pictures!
26 Start slideshow

Friday night marked the official New York launch of Qwiki, and in true StyleCaster form we decided to kick things off with a “little” party. And by little, we mean over 400 of our nearest and dearest! The night’s festivities were held at the new LES hotspot Backstage, and the drinks were flowing all night thanks to the help of our lovely friends at VeeV. My personal favorite cocktail of the evening Eau De VeeV was a mix of VeeV, club soda and lime.

Neil Jackson and iPad DJ Rana Sobhany brought the house down, spinning jams that had party-goers dancing until the early hours of the morning. If you weren’t lucky enough to partake in the fun, worry not! You can experience the night vicariously through pictures. Just click through the slide show above to take a look at some of the highlights! And if you haven’t already, click here to visit Qwiki.

All Photos: Patrick McMullan

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26

iPad DJ Rana Sobhany

Kristen Konvitz and StyleCaster's president and CMO, David Goldberg

Doug Imbruce and fellow party-goers.

Rachel Siegel and Amanda Shortall

Alex Moore and Blake Martin

Michael Politi and Sociocast CEO Albert Azout

Ari Goldberg

David Goldberg, Michael Politi and Philippe Lanier

Doug Imbruce takes the stage

Qwiki's co-founder and CEO Doug Imbruce (left) and StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg.

Danielle Levy and Laura Lachman.

A couple of stylish attendees

DJ Rana Sobhany on the red carpet

Severin Andrieu-Delille and girlfriend Sarah Stroback

Susan Gertner, Chris Reed, Carrie Weidner and Garrick Pennington

Bartender pouring the VeeV

The delicious VeeV cocktail list

Michelle Azout

Meredith Sherwood, Candice Kumai (aka The Stiletto Chef) and Lauren Volo

Rachel Lee!

Dee Grossman and friend

Sophia Walker, Ari Goldberg

Gregory Smith, Albert Azout

David Goldberg, Doug Imbruce, Ari Goldberg

Emily Washkowitz, Sophia Walker

Doug Imbruce, Ari Goldberg

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Best Glasses For Your Face Shape

Best Glasses For Your Face Shape
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share