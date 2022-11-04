This Secret Sale Has Le Creuset, Tarte & KitchenAid on Mega Sale — Here Are All The Details

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I love learning about low-key sales that actually have everything you’re already shopping anyway for a much cheaper price. That’s exactly how I’d describe this early Black Friday QVC nonstop holiday party sale that’s going on right now. It has serious discounts on things you’ve been eyeing for the holiday season anyway, like Tarte product refreshes, KitchenAid mixers and even Le Creuset goodies in all the colors you’re craving.

Right now you can save during QVC’s 48-hour nonstop holiday party that’ll only last until Nov. 6, 2022. Plus, if you’re a new QVC shopper, you can use code FREESHIP at checkout to score free shipping now through Jan. 31, 2023. It’s the perfect time to try out all of your favorite QVC brands with free shipping. Here are our picks for the best discounts and savings going on during the party.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump 5-Piece Set

Tarte is just one of those brands where you know everything you choose is going to be good. And why not choose something that’s on sale? This five-piece set is $10 off and you can keep a few for yourself and gift the rest.

Le Creuset 2-Piece Stoneware Charcuterie Set

The best part about this deal is all of the colorway options this set comes in. Bake your favorite brie this holiday season with this stoneware set.

Home Bliss Set of 3 Rechargeable Pillars w/ Base and Remote

You know, my mom was onto something when she raved about electric candles years ago. I didn’t see the point, but now that I’m in my own apartment, I know how convenient they are to add just the right amount of ambiance. Get this set in the colorway of your choice for under $60, thanks to this sale. And don’t forget first-time shoppers get free shipping!

KitchenAid 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Attachments

Why keep the heavy KitchenAid stand mixer on your counter when this one does all the work while taking up a fraction of the space? Grab it on sale for $20 off its regular price.

IT Cosmetics Confidence In Your Day & Night 2-Piece Set

This is one cream that I can personally say yields results that you can see. It fades dark spots, helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and more. Get two jars just in time for winter for under $60.