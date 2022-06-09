These Last-Minute & Under-$50 Father’s Day Gifts Are Guaranteed to Arrive on Time

Scroll To See More Images

I think we can all agree on one thing: Dad’s are notoriously hard to shop for. Whether it’s their birthday or the holidays, finding the perfect gift can feel like an uphill climb—and Father’s Day is no exception. If you’re running out the clock on selecting something for the father figure in your life, don’t fret; one unexpected retailer is here to be your savior.

QVC has plenty of dad-friendly gifts available, whether he’s super into tech, cooking or the great outdoors. Even better, the retailer offers multiple shipping options to ensure your order will arrive ahead of Father’s Day—just select either express delivery (2nd day) by June 15 or premium delivery (next day) by June 16. If you miss both, there’s still one more option available: eGift cards can be bought the day of.

Still unsure of where to begin your search on QVC? The Father’s Day gift page has been divided into several sections, so you can tailor your shopping based on your loved one’s interests. Peruse automotive, sporting goods, men’s grooming or patio and garden, to name a few.

And for those seeking something a little more budget friendly, we’ve rounded up all the best under-$50 items that we think he’ll love.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dearfoams Men’s Dad Scuff Slippers

You can never have too many house slippers—and this cushioned memory foam pair from Dearfoams is sure to be his favorite.

Granitestone Blue Non-Stick Indoor Grill & Panini Press

For the sweltering days when grilling outdoors is simply not an option, this indoor grill and panini press will always be on stand-by.

Char-Broil Charcoal Grill

But for the days the weather is cooperating, this charcoal grill can whip up delicious meals for the whole family. It has fold-around metal legs for easy transportation, too.

Chef Robert Irvine’s 10-Piece Black Cutlery Set

All the best meals are the product of a great knife set—like this 10-piece one that includes a chef’s knife, santoku knife, two utility knives, a paring knife and five reusable sheaths.

HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa with Heat

For the dad’s that are always on their feet, gift them a relaxing soak with this heated foot spa. For only $20, it’s a guaranteed win.

Travelon Packable Backpack

For any upcoming trips, get him this packable backpack; it transforms from a full-size backpack with multiple compartments and pockets into a small, packable pocket-fit size. With straps that can be customized to personal fit, it will no doubt come in handy.

Andis Personal 14-Piece Cordless Beard Trimmer

This cordless trimmer comes equipped with all the essentials: a charger, storage case, six attachment combs, barber comb, beard/mustache comb, blade brush, blade guard and beard oil.