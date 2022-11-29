This Secret Flash Sale Has Jason Wu, Barefoot Dreams & Koolaburra by Ugg at 60% Off — But Only Until Midnight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Just because Cyber Monday has come and gone doesn’t mean the season of savings is over. To totally pave the way for new items to come in during 2023, QVC has slashed the prices of hundreds of items as part of a flash sale that goes on from today until Dec. 2, 2022. Each day, hundreds of items will be listed from 4 pm until midnight, discounted up to 50 percent off. But once midnight hits, the sale will be over and a new list of discounts will be on the way. So if you see something discounted that you’ve been eyeing, make sure to act fast.

Keep in mind that even though the deals are changing daily, it’s easier than ever to shop with five Easy Pays on everything and free shipping for first-time QVC shoppers. All you have to do to secure the deal is enter code FREESHIP at checkout. Okay now that the details are all squared away, check out our roundup of the best gifts to shop for today. Each day we’ll refresh this page with new stand-out deals at 4 p.m EST, so make sure to check back each day for the next batch of mega-deals. Check out the full list of deals here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Attitudes by Renee Corduroy Jacket with Full Sleeve

Have you been searching for a light jacket that goes with just about everything? This perfect corduroy can be layered or worn alone and until midnight it’s just $50.38

RM Rebecca Minkoff Reversible 100% Cotton Quilt Set -Tw

Need to upgrade your bedding for the new year but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars? Take advantage of this designer quilt set on sale for over half off.

JUDITH Collection Love Knot Cuff, Sterling Silver

This sterling silver cuff is an investment piece that’ll take you through the decades and still be around to pass on to someone you love. Grab it now for nearly $200 off its regular price and you can even choose your perfect sizing.

Koolaburra by UGG Sherpa with Microsuede Pullover

Sherpa is the coziest material to surround yourself with during the chilly winter months. Pull this on for a quick walk around the block or layer it under your coat and pair with jeans for a night out. It does it all.

Vince Camuto Aliya 3-in-1 Leather Pouch

This wristlet comes with different sized pouches that you can keep together or break apart to use in different ways. One is a card slot, another is the perfect size for sunglasses, and the largest one can hold…well… everything. As part of the flash sale it’s just $39.17 until midnight.