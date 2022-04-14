This Unlikely Destination Has Fendi, Gucci & Chloe Bags For Hundreds Of Dollars Off

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ll admit that I’m a big shopper and I live for the rush of buying an incredible new piece. The thing is, my shopping habits are very contradictory. On one hand, I find myself fawning over pricey designer bags and accessories, plotting my next purchase and determining just how big of a bite I’m willing to take out of my bank account. On the other hand, I love finding a good deal and spend my weekends scouring vintage stores for hidden designer gems. I recently discovered that there is a way to satisfy both of my shopping habits and get designer gems at a majorly discounted price. The QVC designer bag selection is way too good of a deal to gatekeep.

If you love shopping for designer or vintage items, you’re probably already a little too familiar with sites like The Real Real. I love to scroll through pre-owned luxury pieces and really thought I had every re-sale price down to a science—naturally I was shocked to discover that I didn’t know about QVC’s designer re-sale site.

The site features a curated selection of pre-loved designer handbags from brands like Chanel, Balenciaga, Valentino and Prada (to just name a few). The best part is that the handbags are hundreds of dollars off of the original retail prices. I’m talking Fendi, Chloe and Gucci bags for under a thousand dollars.

If you haven’t purchased a pre-owned bag before or have hesitation about buying something at a higher price point that isn’t brand new, let me tell you a little bit about why I love buying second-hand designer pieces. The obvious first reason is the steep discount I get on the item. When I first started investing in second-hand designer items, I was worried that I was going to be disappointed with the quality of the bags. Turns out, that’s not the case at all. Re-sale sites go to great lengths to ensure that the bags are in great condition and ready for a new life.

I love that I am able to bring a piece on a new journey with me. Whenever I wear a second-hand piece, I like to envision the original owner proudly wearing it out in a past life. I also love that buying a pre-owned gem means that not as many people will be wearing the style right now. Adding to my personal collection of unique pieces is why I love shopping so much. The items I buy truly become an extension of my personality.

And finally, there is nothing better than having someone compliment your bag and being able to share the incredible deal you got on it. I’ll definitely be bookmarking the QVC pre-owned designer page so I can be the first one to snag the best pieces. I’ve included some of my favorite bags currently on the site for you to shop below—if you can beat me to the “add to cart” button.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fendi Zucchino Shoulder Bag

This Fendi bag is the perfect all-purpose piece. The medium size body and comfortable shoulder strap ensure that it will comfortably take you from day to night.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Hobo Bag

I actually already own this bag (purchased second-hand!) in a dark brown and let me tell you, it’s a dream. The leather is super soft and it elevates every outfit.

Prada Tessuto 6 Key Case

This Prada wallet is a sleek way to fit just the essentials. It would also make a great gift for a significant other!

Celine Macadam Travel Duffle

As far as I’m concerned, there is nothing chicer than a travel duffel. Every weekend trip will automatically be stylish with this Celine one.

Chloe Small Paraty Bag

I love that this Chloe bag has the brand’s traditional shape with a vintage look to it! This style is also super versatile because of the cross body strap.