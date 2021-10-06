This Early Black Friday Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals on Designer Handbags, High-End Cookware & So Much More

I’m going to be honest: I don’t always take my mom’s advice. When I started writing and editing shopping content full-time, she wouldn’t stop giving me her recs on what to write about (this is the part where, if you are my mom, I’m asking you to stop reading). Did I keep note of any of them? Absolutely not. “I know best,” I thought.

Well, as you all might already be guessing, I did not know best. My mom did.

See, she’d always bring up her go-to deals destination, QVC, and talk about how they have the absolute best deals on the market. It took me a little too long to finally look into this, and now that I have, I know she’s correct. Especially because right now, in the beginning of October, they’re hosting a huge early Black Friday sales event where skincare favorites and designer essentials are hundreds of dollars off. Seriously. It’s intense.

So, here I am. Owning my mistakes and swallowing my pride by finally (and rightfully) covering my mother’s favorite stores—and I’ll absolutely be shopping there now, too. Below, check out five incredible early Black Friday deals that my mom and I both approve of.

bareMinerals Deluxe Original Foundation and Deluxe Bisque

Call it the Hailey Bieber affect, but ever since the style icon started working with bareMinerals, I’ve been obsessed with the brand’s lightweight powder foundations. They’re the perfect setting powder to complete any of my looks, and they have yet to cause any breakouts on my acne-prone skin. This set comes with the two powder essentials: the foundation and bisque. Together, they have a one-two-punch affect that basically erases away the appearance of my pores and dark spots.

Staub Cast-Iron 3.5-qt Braiser

When it comes to cooking, there are three brands I will forever trust: KitchenAid, Le Crueset, and Staub. This cast-iron pan is $100 off and comes in three colors that can match any kitchen aesthetic you have. The bold blue tone is my favorite, because it acts as a piece of decor just as much as a piece of cookware. It’s so beautiful, you’ll want to leave it out (and should leave it out) on display even when you’re done cooking.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four-Star 8-Piece KnifeBlock Set

Nothing makes me feel more official in the kitchen than a quality knife block. This one from Zwilling is top-of-the-line and comes with everything a home chef could need, including prep knives, serrated knives, and a pair of kitchen shears. Usually, it costs $350, but today it’s $100 off.

Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Zip Zip Satchel

There’s nothing quite like a multi-functional purse, and this one works as both a work bag and a weekender. The leather satchel fits comfortably across your body and looks extremely luxe in its all-black colorway. Plus, it’s 24% off.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Duo

I normally wouldn’t even consider shopping for Elemis product because they are typically out of my price range (they’re known for being extremely luxe and extremely effective), so when I saw this deal, I could hardly contain my excitement. With it, you get a collagen cream, an SPF, and a travel-size night cream for $100.