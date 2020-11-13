Urban Decay Palettes Are Nearly Half-Off At QVC (!) So Run, Don’t Walk

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday is a few weeks away, but shhhh, don’t tell QVC that. QVC’s Black Friday deals are live now. Yes, right now, so you’d better run and grab your wallet and head straight to the QVC site if you want to take advantage of them. The retailer is already known for having great discounts year-round, so you can’t even fathom how good their early Black Friday sale is—and how amazing their Cyber Monday sale will be in just a few weeks, too

There are so many deals to browse, but I know what you like, I scoured the QVC website to find the best deals on everything from makeup to electronics that you need now. Whether you’re looking for a luxe makeup gift set for your sister or a pair of very cozy slippers for yourself, QVC has deals across nearly every category. You’ll be able to find something for every single person on your list in one place.

QVC even has high-priced, fan-favorite items as part of this year’s deals, including an Apple iPad and a Le Creuset Dutch Oven. I can just picture my mom’s shocked face as she opens up her Le Creuset on Christmas morning—hopefully she doesn’t read this before then!

If you’re trying to get your holiday shopping done early like I am, the QVC Black Friday sale is the perfect time to do it. Read on for my top must-shop picks from Urban Decay palettes to must-have air fryers, and if you want to do some browsing for yourself, you can check out all of the deals they have available online right now.

This Iconic Naked Palette

One of Urban Decay’s most famous eye shadow palettes is currently $24 off, and I’m buying backups for life. Naked 3 is a cool-toned dream, with 12 different eye shadow shades including neutral mattes and shimmers.

This TikTok-Famous Dutch Oven

A Le Creuset Dutch Oven usually goes for $325, so this early Black Friday deal is truly a steal. And after you get one, you can join Le Creuset TikTok—trust me, it’s a real thing.

This Full Beat Makeup Gift Set

You get a whopping 10 pieces of makeup in this Tarte gift set, which is $20 cheaper than if you bought these items separately. It comes with literally everything you need for a full face—foundation, mascara, two eye shadow palettes, lip glosses and even a makeup sponge.

A Literal iPad (!)

Everyone’s favorite piece of tech, the iPad, got all bionic without us even noticing. It’s got long-lasting battery and an amazing camera, so it’s a must-have for anyone with a social media following. Plus, it’s $139 cheaper right now.

This Tanning-Made-Easy Gift Set

Pretend that you’ve been somewhere fabulous with this Isle of Paradise gift set. You’ll get the self-tanning butter, water and drops, along with a tanning mitt, so you can see which formula you like best.

This Skincare Tool From The Cleansing Gods

This sonic cleansing brush has antimicrobial bristles, which means they won’t hold onto bacteria after you’re done cleansing. The brush not only removes makeup but helps firm up your skin the more you use it. It also comes with a convenient travel case, so you can take it literally everywhere.

This 8-In-1 Kitchen Savior

It’s officially pressure cooker szn, and if you don’t have one, you need one. This 8-in-1 appliance is also an air fryer and can bake and broil whatever you need. Basically—it’s the only thing you need in your kitchen.

These Oh-So-Comfy Fluffy Slippers

The crossband slipper trend is here to stay, and this popular pair is currently under $20. This is the perfect time to snatch them up, and buy a pair for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

This Essential Cozy Cardi

Get super cozy this winter in this shaggy Koolaburra cardigan—day or night, you won’t want to take it off. It comes in a variety of colors, ranging from tan to dusty blue, but I’m loving this pale pink most of all.

This Stylish Personalized Necklace

Letter and name necklaces are all of the rage, so hop on this trend—and get a good deal while doing so. This initial necklace is 18 percent off, and you can choose from silver or gold with gorgeous pave detailing.

This Actually-Chic Beauty Storage

If you’ve got a huge makeup stash and need a stylish way to organize, check out this Sorbus storage case. It’s got six drawers, so you can declutter your bathroom counter and pretend you’re filming a beauty guru YouTube video while you do it.