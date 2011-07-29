Fashion Quiz: Which Stylist Is Your Sartorial Soulmate?

Carine Roitfeld (Free Styling Agent, ex Editor-in-Chief, Vogue Paris)

Confidence is the defining factor of your personality, and this shows through in your wardrobe decisions as well. You’re not afraid to say what’s on your mind, dress a little sexy, or you know, quit the most major job at Vogue Paris because you’re just not feeling it anymore.

Kate Lanphear (Style Director, Elle)

Girl, you’re as cool as a cucumber. You have a penchant for anything studded, leather or Givenchy and seem to be able to nonchalantly whip it all together into the edgiest of ensembles, all of which gain immediate cult-like acclaim from the fashion flock.

Leith Clark (Editor-in-Chief, Lula)

Whether you’re going out on a limb to start one of the coolest fashion magazines out there, or outfitting yourself on the daily in whimsical little dresses, you are a dreamer. While we’re on the subject of dreams, in a fantasy world you would spend most of your time hanging with your BFF style icons — Kirsten Dunst, Alexa Chung and Erin Fetherston.

Rachel Zoe (Celebrity Stylist)

You’re just as glamorous as the top-notch celebs that you dress for the red carpet, and hey, maybe you wouldn’t even mind being one of them yourself. You’ve got that whole vintage-bohemian thing down to a science and oh, you die every time you see something furry, sparkly or Chanel.

Lori Goldstein (Style Editor at Large, W)

When it comes to style, nobody on the planet has a better instinct than you. You know how to artfully mismatch, layer, and mix colors (your favorite mediums being Dries van Noten and Marni) to a point where it’s not too put together, but not too over the top either. Your sartorial eye is in high demand — heck, even the Gap wants you!



