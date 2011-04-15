StyleCaster
Share

Fashion Quiz: Play Two Truths & A Lie With Us!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Fashion Quiz: Play Two Truths & A Lie With Us!

Alyssa
by

Remember the popular ice-breaking game Two Truths and a Lie? Well, in the spirit of Friday fun, we’ve decided to put a fashion-y twist on it. Play with us, won’t you? Here we go:

1. This dress was swiped from the costume closet at Shakespeare’s Globe Theater in London.

2. This dress is a runway look from the Alexander McQueen Spring 2011 collection.

3. This dress costs $15,995 and sold out in a matter of hours.

Click through to see which one is the lie, as if it isn’t obvious.

122667 1302881002 Fashion Quiz: Play Two Truths & A Lie With Us!

Good job, guys! Number one is the lie. This dress, which went up for sale on Net-A-Porter earlier today, is a magnificent piece from the Alexander McQueen Spring 2011 collection, the first that Sarah Burton designed for the house. The pagan-inspired dress is breathtaking, and so is the price$15,995. The site didn’t order a full run of sizesand we’re guessing that it bought only one or two in eachbut the fact that this silk-organza gown sold out so quickly is confounding.

Yes, it’s a work of art, but it’s not like you can hang it in your home on display. I don’t doubt that the couture-like craftsmanship of this dress warrants a pricetag akin to that of a small car, but where, pray tell, would you actually wear this?

Photo via Imaxtree

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share