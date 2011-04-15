Fashion Quiz: Play Two Truths & A Lie With Us!

Remember the popular ice-breaking game Two Truths and a Lie? Well, in the spirit of Friday fun, we’ve decided to put a fashion-y twist on it. Play with us, won’t you? Here we go:

1. This dress was swiped from the costume closet at Shakespeare’s Globe Theater in London. 2. This dress is a runway look from the Alexander McQueen Spring 2011 collection. 3. This dress costs $15,995 and sold out in a matter of hours.

Click through to see which one is the lie, as if it isn’t obvious.



Good job, guys! Number one is the lie. This dress, which went up for sale on Net-A-Porter earlier today, is a magnificent piece from the Alexander McQueen Spring 2011 collection, the first that Sarah Burton designed for the house. The pagan-inspired dress is breathtaking, and so is the price$15,995. The site didn’t order a full run of sizesand we’re guessing that it bought only one or two in eachbut the fact that this silk-organza gown sold out so quickly is confounding.

Yes, it’s a work of art, but it’s not like you can hang it in your home on display. I don’t doubt that the couture-like craftsmanship of this dress warrants a pricetag akin to that of a small car, but where, pray tell, would you actually wear this?

Photo via Imaxtree