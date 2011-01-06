Fashion Quiz: Guess The Model!

In December, we held a Battle Royale for the title of 2010 Model of the Year, but Lindsey Wixson and Lara Stone are only two of the dozens of faces that took the fashion world by storm this year. Douglas Perrett of Confessions of a Casting Director (COACD) used his industry expertise to compile a poster that features the 100 girls that ruled the runways, editorials and ad campaigns of 2010. Illustrated by Andrea Mary Marshall, this limited edition work looks like it’s going to be as rare as the famed Pirelli Calendar only 500 were printed and most of them are being distributed to COACD friends and family.

Luckily, The Perrett 100 of 2010 is available to preview online, and we’ve decided to have a little fun with the ultimate model field guide. We’ve selected sixteen animated faces of our favorite models to see if you can guess who’s who. Be warned: It’s not as easy as you’d think. Test your model savvy and see how you score click through to page two for the correct answers!



1. Frida Gustavsson

2. Bambi Northwood-Blyth

3. Dree Hemingway

4. Abbey Lee Kershaw

5. Hanne Gaby Odiele

6. Jac Jagaciak

7. Karlie Kloss

8. Freja Beha Erichsen

9. Sasha Pivovarova

10. Jacquelyn Jablonski

11. Constance Jablonski

12. Magdalena Frackowiak

13. Eniko Mihalik

14. Natasha Poly

15. Heidi Mount

16. Maryna Linchuk