Ah, the age-old question that many a millennial has asked again and again: Would you ever quit facebook? Time magazine reports on a recent study by the University of Vienna in Austria, which looked at how many people have quit Facebook since May 30, 2010—then dubbed “Quit Facebook Day.” Researchers looked into the 40,633 people who have quit Facebook since that day, and had some interesting findings.

First of all, those who quit were primarily men, making up nearly 72% of the quitters. Second, they were generally a little bit older; the average age of the quitters is 31 years old, while the average age of the people who opt to stay on the social media site is 24 (additionally, most of them are female).

Then there are the motivations for leaving Facebook. No big surprise: many people were concerned over privacy. Other less-cited reasons include poor site design, annoying ads, and other sponsored posts that clutter up people’s timelines.

Considering how powerful Facebook has become, it’s a pretty bold move to quit. Would you ever quit Facebook, or social media as a whole? Vote below!