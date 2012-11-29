Want: This Quirky And Cute Emma Cook x Topshop Graphic Sweater

What: This adorable limited-edition sweater that British designer Emma Cook created for Topshop.

Why: We’ve been following Emma Cook’s namesake line for quite some time, falling more in love with her quirky prints with every new collection. Now, we can easily get in on the action thanks to her new collaboration with Topshop, while scoring one of winter’s most popular pieces: The graphic sweater.

How: Go geek-chic and layer the sweater over a high-collared blouse with a full skirt. Alternatively, this top is perfect to wear with your favorite jeans and a pair of Converse as you bop around town picking out holiday gifts.

Raccoon Sweater By Emma Cook for Topshop, $120; at Topshop