The 12 Most Impractical Chanel Accessories Ever

During its Resort 2014 show in Dubai yesterday, Chanel showcased a variety of iconic quilted leather handbags, but it was the one shaped like an oil canister that really made fashion followers freak out. An homage to the Middle East, Instagram immediately exploded with pictures of the petrol bags, which it got us thinking: What other Chanel accessories have created serious buzz, despite being totally impractical?
There were the stunty hula-hoop bags Karl Lagerfeld dreamed up for the Spring 2013 collection. A year later, those graffiti-inspired, spray-painted backpacks had every living fashion blogger’s heart all a-flutter; but the question still remains, when and where would a gal actually wear such absurd creations? TBD.
Click through the gallery to see 12 of Chanel’s buzziest and least practical accessories ever. Prepare to experience a strange combination of lust, confusion, and desire.
For the Resort 2014 show in Dubai, Chanel walked their signature quilted leather handbags down the runway, with a twist: They're in the shape of oil canisters, an homage to the long-standing economic keystone of the Middle East.
Photo: Instagram/buro247me
Tennis match, anyone? These puppies went for a relatively modest $600 for a racket and leather case.
Photo:
Photo: Courtesy of Chanel
When Karl Lagerfeld walked these oversize hula hoop-encircled bags down the runway for Spring 2013, the Internet basically exploded.
Photo:
Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM
Who in the world is playing (or ever going to play) a game of football with a Chanel-branded football?
Photo:
Photo: Courtesy of Chanel
The Chanel collaboration with Beats on these branded over-the-ear headphones got everyone talking, but it remains to be seen whether or not they'll actually hit shelves come Fall.
Photo:
Imaxtree
For the grocery store-themed Fall 2014 collection, these grocery baskets (complete with price tags) had longtime Chanel fans all in a tizzy.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The latest bag du jour of fashion bloggers everywhere: the Chanel evening bag in the shape of a perfume bottle. Price upon request, of course.
Photo:
Photo: Courtesy of Chanel
For Fall 2014, more grocery-themed pieces! Including this bag shaped like a carton of milk, which is so much more glamorous than a standard carton of milk.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Chanel held its Métiers d'Art 2013 show in Dallas, and walked tons of Native American-inspired looks down the dirt-covered runway (not without controversy, of course).
Chanel's leather flask bags, first introduced in January 2013, went for a reasonable $3-4,000. That's a serious drinking problem, folks.
Photo: Purseblog
Way before Beyoncé was singing about surfboards, Chanel was producing them, to the tune of $7,000 a pop.
Photo:
Courtesy of Chanel