10 Delightfully Quirky Accessories to Try This Spring

10 Delightfully Quirky Accessories to Try This Spring

Becca Endicott
by

Winter can really beat you down, especially a winter like this most recent one with its eighty billion snow storms. There was a point (roundabout mid-February, maybe) where it seemed like it would never end… But now, at long last, it’s actually springtime! There are birds chirping and flowers blooming and joggers jogging, and, overall, it’s making us feel pretty darn optimistic and giddy.

If you’re like us, you might even be noticing the spring’s influence (springfluence?) on your fashion vibe. You want to wear some crazy colors and bring out your white shoes and maybe get all pastel-ombre with your hair. Maybe you’re even feeling a little reckless, like you’re ready to go a little kitschy and twee and weird with your look. While we aren’t calling for full-on Zooey Deschanel, this seems like the perfect time of year to test-drive a few cute and quirky new accessories. Here are a handful that we’ve got our eye on.

1. Gummi Bear Clutch, $1339.75; at Charlotte Olympia

Screen Shot 2014-04-07 at 11.46.00 AM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2. Checkered Visor, $78; at Kate Spade

 

 

Screen Shot 2014-04-07 at 11.57.50 AM

 

 

3. Temps De Reves Ice Cream Dream Scarf, $285; at Barneys

 

Screen Shot 2014-04-07 at 12.04.12 PM

 

4. Shoulder Drape Chain Shawl, $135; at Pixie Market

Screen Shot 2014-04-07 at 12.06.11 PM

 

5. Dino Claw Hugs Duster, $120; at Verameat

dinoclawduster brass1 grande 10 Delightfully Quirky Accessories to Try This Spring

 

6. Privileged Paramour Platform, $98; at Nasty Gal

Screen Shot 2014-04-07 at 12.26.30 PM

7. Crystal Clear Sunglasses, $14; at Urban Outfitters

Screen Shot 2014-04-07 at 12.29.11 PM

8. Fleet Ilya Cat Ear Headband, $430; at Opening Ceremony 

 

Screen Shot 2014-04-07 at 12.32.42 PM

9. On and Onomatopoeia Flat, $37.99; at ModCloth 

Screen Shot 2014-04-07 at 12.35.20 PM

10. Turban Headband in Pineapple Print, $11.29; at ASOS

Screen Shot 2014-04-07 at 12.42.43 PM

 

