10 Delightfully Quirky Accessories to Try This Spring

Winter can really beat you down, especially a winter like this most recent one with its eighty billion snow storms. There was a point (roundabout mid-February, maybe) where it seemed like it would never end… But now, at long last, it’s actually springtime! There are birds chirping and flowers blooming and joggers jogging, and, overall, it’s making us feel pretty darn optimistic and giddy.

If you’re like us, you might even be noticing the spring’s influence (springfluence?) on your fashion vibe. You want to wear some crazy colors and bring out your white shoes and maybe get all pastel-ombre with your hair. Maybe you’re even feeling a little reckless, like you’re ready to go a little kitschy and twee and weird with your look. While we aren’t calling for full-on Zooey Deschanel, this seems like the perfect time of year to test-drive a few cute and quirky new accessories. Here are a handful that we’ve got our eye on.

1. Gummi Bear Clutch, $1339.75; at Charlotte Olympia

2. Checkered Visor, $78; at Kate Spade

3. Temps De Reves Ice Cream Dream Scarf, $285; at Barneys

4. Shoulder Drape Chain Shawl, $135; at Pixie Market



5. Dino Claw Hugs Duster, $120; at Verameat

6. Privileged Paramour Platform, $98; at Nasty Gal

7. Crystal Clear Sunglasses, $14; at Urban Outfitters

8. Fleet Ilya Cat Ear Headband, $430; at Opening Ceremony

9. On and Onomatopoeia Flat, $37.99; at ModCloth

10. Turban Headband in Pineapple Print, $11.29; at ASOS