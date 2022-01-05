This Cloud-Like, Cooling Bedding Set Is My Secret to a Peaceful Night’s Sleep—& It’s More Than $150 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I recently moved to New York City, and with a big move, came big decisions. How would I furnish and decorate my room? Which interior design aesthetic would I go for? Where would I shop? All of these questions kept whirling around in my mind, and despite hours upon hours of creating inspo boards on Pinterest, I still didn’t have a clear vision of what I truly wanted.

The one thing I knew I absolutely needed by the time I walked through my apartment door for the first time was a mattress and bedding. It didn’t matter if I had a dresser or a desk right away, as long as I had somewhere to sleep. And preferably, a comfortable setup because I didn’t want to end up sleeping on a makeshift air mattress on the ground for days or even weeks.

That’s where Quince comes in. The brand makes perhaps the coziest and most Insta-worthy bedding I’ve ever owned. I didn’t think I’d have my sleeping situation all ready to go on my first night in my new apartment, let alone a sleeping cove that was both comfy and cute, but Quince made that possible.

I plowed through what felt like hundreds of pages of bedding by the end of my search, but Quince was the last one standing. I went with this brand because of its high quality make, minimalistic aesthetic and sustainable materials.

I specifically chose the Organic Cotton Percale Deluxe Bedding Bundle in the color Sand because I didn’t want my room to be all white everything, so going with a lighter neutral shade like Sand seemed like a good idea—and it was. The set showed up at my door in the same color I fell in love with on the website and also neatly packed in matching drawstring storage bags (we stan handy and thoughtful packaging). FYI, the Quince bedding set is on sale for a whopping 55 percent off right now. I ordered mine when it had the same discount, and it was more than worth it.

I’ll admit, the sheets smelled a little funky initially, but there’s nothing a load of laundry can’t fix. The set came with a duvet cover, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases and two shams, so basically everything I could’ve ever needed for my bed.

I was sold on the crisp 100 percent organic extra long staple cotton and 400 thread count, as the bedding felt super soft and luxurious (and it still does after several washes). The duvet cover comes with extremely useful inside ties to fasten around the insert so that it maintains its shape. And the closure at the bottom has small clear buttons. The lightweight percale material also helps me stay cool throughout the night, rather than melting from the radiator beside my bed. According to the brand, the fabric is best for hot sleepers and warm climates, which makes total sense given the lightweight feel.

Every night, I look forward to sinking into my bed that’s covered in my cloud-like Quince bedding, and I know it’ll keep me extra cozy all winter long, too.

If you’re in the market for new bedding, opt for Quince’s ultra soft and refined options. You might never want to leave your bed, and honestly, same.