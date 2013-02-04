Want: A Quilted Leather Clutch That Doubles As A Laptop Case

What: An oversized quilted clutch that’s just the right size to fit a laptop.

Why: There’s nothing we love more than an item that has multiple functions, so that’s why we’re currently coveting this Stolen Girlfriends Club clutch that doubles as a computer tote. Honestly, what’s not to love: The quilted leather makes for a on-trend clutch that’s roomy enough to fit anything and everything you need—even your most valuable electronic.

How: We love a day clutch, so we’d pair with this with whatever we decide to wear to work—whether it’s jeans and a sweatshirt, or tailored pants and a blouse.

Stolen Girlfriends Club Quilted Leather Bag, $248; at Pixie Market