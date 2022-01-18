Why Splurge On Coats When This Chic Quilted Jacket From Target Exists?

Scroll To See More Images

As a fashion editor, there’s no shame in my a-good-chunk-of-my-wardrobe-is-from-Target game. I mean, have you shopped the Who What Wear collection recently?! It’s easily my favorite of Target’s impressive in-house brands, constantly on the cusp of what’s trendy, new and lacking in my closet. Right now, the void I’m trying to fill is that of a perfect piece of quilted outerwear—and Target’s array of quilted jackets are saving the day, as usual.

Over the last two weeks, I’ve seen the Who What Wear x Target Instagram account post this jacket not once, not twice, but three times! And each time, I loved it a little bit more than the last. Call it exposure therapy, but I’ll call it what it really is—a ridiculously cute coat.

The Button-Front Overcoat comes in just one color, a cheerful rosy pink that would complement a wardrobe of neutrals just as nicely as it would pop against a winter white ensemble. The flattering trench silhouette is cinched by a belt at the waist, and hits just below the knees. The deep brown buttons pop against the pink, but what really ties it all together is the playful wavy quilting.

Cute, right? And as we’ve seen on the runways, quilting is a major trend for 2022. Sandy Liang and Cynthia Rowley both opted for puffy, quirky quilting in their SS22 collections, with Liang opting for pale blue quilted flowers on a matching mini dress and jacket and Rowley showing off a pale pink scallop-quilted set.

And to think, you can snag the look for significantly less at Target! Available in straight and plus sizes, the Button-Front Overcoat feels like a no-brainer. That said, I’d be lying if I told you it was your only option, as Target has tons of cute coats at the moment, many of them quilted.

Below, read on to shop a few more statement outerwear selects that won’t break the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Button-Front Overcoat

You already know my number one pick, the pink quilted coat of my dreams.

Quilted Jacket

This quilted jacket from Universal Thread comes in seven fun patterns including this trendy checkerboard.

Puffer Jacket

Veering away from the quilted look for a second…this is the prettiest puffer I’ve ever seen!!!

Overcoat

Statement outerwear is good in any shade, but what about two? This two-toned overcoat is a must for winter layering. Plus, it’s on sale!

Quilted Jacket

This hip-length quilted jacket gives me sporty equestrian girl vibes. Very Bella Hadid at the farm, no?

Long Quilted Jacket

Last but not least, one more quilted coat for the road. This one has a cinched waist to show off your figure.