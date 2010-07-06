Quiksilver And The Standard Are Back For More Surfer Fun

What goes together better than board shorts, bikinis, sunnies and beautiful hotels? Not much, which is why The Standard hotel went all in with a second collaboration with surf mainstay Quiksilver.

Comprised of four custom board shorts, a reversible white and yellow bikini, and an updated wayfarer style sunglasses, the designs for the pieces are inspired by the various locations and interiors of the chic Andr Balazs-owned establishments.

In a cool instant-gratification twist, the wares will be sold not only in boutiques within the hotels and online, but also in vending machines for easy access. Prices for the laid back beach-worthy range from $75 for board shorts to $88 for bikinis and shades (there’s a Shiseido sunscreen available for good measure, too) .

Also back for round two, photographer/filmmaker Cheryl Dunn produced a short video for the the limited edition collection (only 250 pieces of each item) set in a surfer’s paradise (where else?), Costa Rica, while the models were on an actual surfing trip. How veritas! Check it out below and images from the line above and just try not to daydream about a trip to your nearest surf break.

All images and video courtesy of The Standard Hotel

