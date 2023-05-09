How to Get ‘Succession’s Quiet Luxury Look Without Going Broke

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As viewers near the end of the Roy family’s ridiculously over-the-top and tumultuous journey with each other and Waystar Royco, Succession has introduced a popular 2023 fashion trend: quiet luxury. While it’s nothing revolutionary, quiet luxury has the internet in a chokehold with its focus on muted tones, luxurious fabrics and a resistance to logomania. The aesthetic has been in fashion for decades, from the Kennedy family’s preppy, minimal style to the ’90s runways of Calvin Klein and Michael Kors. Most recently, Gwyneth Paltrow delivered her fabulous take on quiet luxury when she introduced #courtcore with one elegantly simplistic look after the next.

Across four seasons, Succession‘s characters—primarily Logan (Brian Cox), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor Roy (Alan Ruck)—have mirrored this understated, old-money style. Whether in the boardroom or at their sprawling Hamptons mansion, the Roy family collectively relies on a muted color palette: navy, grey, black, white and camel. Shiv often opts for chic silk blouses while Roman’s go-to is a simple, light blue button-up. Even when Kendall’s having one of his drug-fueled party spirals, he’s in solid sweaters and jeans. No logos, just simple wardrobe staples no-doubt crafted in the highest quality fabrics.

For those of us who can’t afford Loro Piana or Brunello Cucinelli, it’s still possible to achieve the look without taking out a loan and filing for bankruptcy. In anticipation of the Emmy-winning HBO series’ finale, shop a collection of pieces that mimic the Roys’ put-together look.

Channel Shiv’s chic corporate style with this luxe white jacket. The gold buttons add a glamorous touch to the neutral tone.

A blazer is a necessity to broker those deals. Opt for this slim black version in technical fabric.

We love the minimal, sharp lines of this Massimo Dutti bag. It’s a bit pricier than some of the other items on this list, but no one will call you flashy—which is the point.

This grey sweater is a perfect transition piece for running from the office to an after-work event, and it can be easily dressed up with outerwear and corresponding accessories. Plus, doesn’t a mock neck just scream nepo baby?

Succession’s unapologetically preppy style is definitely mirrored in this slim polo, something Kendall would absolutely reach for on a day off.

While the quiet luxury trend generally avoids logos, the Made in America New Balance sneakers scream “elevated basics.”

We love the subtle edginess of this camel-colored Helmut Lang sweater. The piece maintains a polished chicness while still elevating the classic sweater.

A pair of classic grey sweats is essential for cool summer nights. If you can’t jet off from Manhattan to a luxury destination as the Roys so carelessly would, perhaps consider… a rewatch night in?

These streamlined leather sandals are perfect for warmer weather travel. Grab this timeless pair from Massimo Dutti.

This navy trench coat from Zara is perfect for drizzly days.

You can never go wrong with a simple baseball cap, a staple coveted by several Roy family members.

The women of Succession love a simple silk blouse. Try this version with a dressed-up ruffle detail.

If patterns are more your vibe, we also love this satin blouse with nautical-focused navy stripes.

We could definitely see Kendall grabbing this leather jacket for a (chauffeured) ride on his motorcycle.

Neutral blazers are a signature in Shiv’s wardrobe. Try a version with a strongly-pointed lapel and chic double-breasted detailing.

Then, style it with this pair of faux-leather shorts for a streamlined, monochromatic look.

Timeless cashmere sweaters are evergreen for a reason, and you don’t have to break the bank with this version from J.Crew.

This fuzzy off-white pullover is perfect for lounging at home, or luxuriating outside. All you’ll need is a glass of wine and a CEO-takeover to stress over.

We love this rounded pair of khaki Illesteva sunglasses. The classic shape of them screams quiet luxury.

Channel the family’s Italian destination wedding with a luxe, woodsy fragrance.