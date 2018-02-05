StyleCaster
Kick-Start Your Day with These Easy Winter Breakfast Ideas

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Half Baked Harvest

We’ve all heard that breakfast is “the most important meal of the day.” It gives you the energy to take on the rest of the day and hopefully keeps you full until lunch. But sometimes cooking in the morning can be a drag—when you’re too busy to do it right or when you’re not even that psyched about what you’re making. These creative, easy winter breakfast ideas will completely change that.

From Broccoli, Cheddar, and Spinach Frittatas to a Winter Citrus Ricotta Breakfast Bowl, these recipes can be made completely or prepared the night before, or are easy enough to whip up quickly in the AM. Plus, they’re all healthy, well-rounded meals, meaning you no longer have to toss a granola bar in your bag and call it “breakfast,” only to be full-on hangry within an hour.

Ready to start your day right? Click through the slideshow for our favorite 25 easy, healthy winter weekday breakfasts.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Chai Spiced Granola

Chai Spiced Granola

Photo: Dishing Up the Dirt
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Apple Cinnamon Crepes

Apple Cinnamon Crepes

Photo: Julia's Album
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Warm Green Breakfast Bowl

Warm Green Breakfast Bowl

Photo: Sarah Glover
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Broccoli, Cheddar, and Spinach Frittata

Broccoli, Cheddar, and Spinach Frittata

Photo: Cookie and Kate
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Winter Citrus Ricotta Breakfast Bowl

Winter Citrus Ricotta Breakfast Bowl

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Nordic Rice Porridge with Caramelized Cinnamon Plums

Nordic Rice Porridge with Caramelized Cinnamon Plums

Photo: My Blue and White Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Baked Breakfast Apples

Baked Breakfast Apples

Photo: The View From Great Island
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Oatmeal Cookie Dough Breakfast Bake

Oatmeal Cookie Dough Breakfast Bake

Photo: Running With Spoons
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Strawberries and Cream Breakfast Polenta

Strawberries and Cream Breakfast Polenta

Photo: Cook Nourish Bliss
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Italian Baked Eggs

Italian Baked Eggs

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal with Sweet Potato

Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal with Sweet Potato

Photo: Foodie Crush
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Toasted Oatmeal with Strawberry Chia Jam and Coconut Whipped Cream

Toasted Oatmeal with Strawberry Chia Jam and Coconut Whipped Cream

Photo: Cookie and Kate
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Apple Cider Waffles

Apple Cider Waffles

Photo: Add a Pinch
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Potato and Chorizo Breakfast Hash

Potato and Chorizo Breakfast Hash

Photo: Jamie Oliver
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Winter Fruit Salad

Winter Fruit Salad

Photo: Dinner at the Zoo
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Baked Pears with Honey, Cranberries and Pecans

Baked Pears with Honey, Cranberries and Pecans

Photo: This Gal Cooks
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Breakfast Quinoa with Chai-Spiced Almond Milk

Breakfast Quinoa with Chai-Spiced Almond Milk

Photo: Well and Full
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Winter-Spiced Carrot Porridge with Maple Caramelized Nuts

Winter-Spiced Carrot Porridge with Maple Caramelized Nuts

Photo: Veggie Desserts
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Vanilla Almond Milk Porridge with Honey Roasted Pear

Vanilla Almond Milk Porridge with Honey Roasted Pear

Photo: Domestic Gothess
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Healthy Chai Banana Pancakes

Healthy Chai Banana Pancakes

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Maple Glazed Gingerbread Scones

Maple Glazed Gingerbread Scones

Photo: Pinch of Yum
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Maple Pear Parfait with Cardamom Skillet Granola

Maple Pear Parfait with Cardamom Skillet Granola

Photo: Well Fed Soul
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Peanut Butter Banana Chia Oatmeal

Peanut Butter Banana Chia Oatmeal

Photo: Eating Bird Food
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Hot Chocolate Breakfast Smoothie

Hot Chocolate Breakfast Smoothie

Photo: Running With Spoons
STYLECASTER | Winter Weekday Breakfasts | Cream Cheese and Macerated Strawberry Toast

Cream Cheese and Macerated Strawberry Toast

Photo: Flourishing Foodie

